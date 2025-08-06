Next Article
'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome
Francis Ford Coppola, the iconic director behind The Godfather trilogy, has been hospitalized in Rome at age 86.
He was set to undergo a planned heart procedure on August 5 but developed a mild arrhythmia beforehand. Doctors are keeping a close watch as a precaution.
Coppola was recently in Italy for the Magna Graecia film festival, showing off his new sci-fi movie Megalopolis, which stars Adam Driver and was mostly self-funded by selling his vineyard.
Even with mixed reviews, Coppola says he's happy making films that matter to him.
He's already scouting locations for his next project, proving he's not slowing down anytime soon.