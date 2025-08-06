'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome

Coppola was recently in Italy for the Magna Graecia

Coppola was recently in Italy for the Magna Graecia film festival, showing off his new sci-fi movie Megalopolis, which stars Adam Driver and was mostly self-funded by selling his vineyard.

Even with mixed reviews, Coppola says he's happy making films that matter to him.

He's already scouting locations for his next project, proving he's not slowing down anytime soon.