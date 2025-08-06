Why Mithoon chose Arijit Singh for 'Dhun' instead of newcomer Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Composer Mithoon recently shared why he switched things up for the film Saiyaara's big song, Dhun.

He first planned to use a fresh voice to match Ahaan Panday's debut as Krish Kapoor, but after seeing Ahaan's strong screen presence, Mithoon felt Arijit Singh's voice brought the right star quality.

The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, hit theaters on July 18.