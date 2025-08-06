Next Article
Why Mithoon chose Arijit Singh for 'Dhun' instead of newcomer
Composer Mithoon recently shared why he switched things up for the film Saiyaara's big song, Dhun.
He first planned to use a fresh voice to match Ahaan Panday's debut as Krish Kapoor, but after seeing Ahaan's strong screen presence, Mithoon felt Arijit Singh's voice brought the right star quality.
The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, hit theaters on July 18.
'Audiences loved the soundtrack'
Mithoon said Arijit's vocals added depth and helped elevate both the character and the movie.
Audiences loved the soundtrack, and Saiyaara has now crossed ₹500 crore globally—a win that Mithoon credits in part to this musical decision.