Aditya Chopra follows 'Kajra Re' strategy for 'War 2' dance
Aditya Chopra is bringing back his signature move for War 2—only a glimpse of the much-awaited dance number with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will play as a teaser in theaters.
The complete song won't be released online, so if you want the full experience, you'll have to catch it on the big screen.
This is the same strategy he used for hits like "Kajra Re" and "Kamli."
'War 2' and its massive buzz
This approach has worked before to boost theater turnouts, and Chopra's hoping it'll do the trick again—especially since War 2 is being called one of 2025's biggest films.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 lands in theaters on August 14, 2025, with its teaser expected this week.
The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil as part of the YRF Spy Universe.