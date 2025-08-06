Aditya Chopra follows 'Kajra Re' strategy for 'War 2' dance Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Aditya Chopra is bringing back his signature move for War 2—only a glimpse of the much-awaited dance number with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will play as a teaser in theaters.

The complete song won't be released online, so if you want the full experience, you'll have to catch it on the big screen.

This is the same strategy he used for hits like "Kajra Re" and "Kamli."