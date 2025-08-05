Adam Sandler reveals why he honored Cameron Boyce in 'HG2'

Sandler and Boyce shared a close bond while filming Grown Ups and its sequel, where Boyce played Sandler's son. Boyce passed away in 2019 at just 20 from an epileptic seizure. In Happy Gilmore 2, a quick shot of Boyce's Disney show Jessie appears on TV—a subtle way for Sandler and writer Tim Herlihy to honor him.

Sandler's dedication to Boyce

Boyce's mom praised Sandler for keeping her son's memory alive, saying he was "a really good friend to Cameron."

This isn't the first time—Sandler also dedicated Hubie Halloween (2020) to Boyce and has publicly called him "one of the kindest... most talented kids we knew."

These gestures show how much Boyce meant to him.