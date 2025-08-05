'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' release date, cast, plot—details

Brand New Day will be a theater-only release at launch—no streaming or digital date has been announced yet. Filming kicked off in August 2024. Holland also teased a fresh Spidey suit with a bold chest emblem inspired by the comics.

'Brand New Day' and Marvel's Phase 6

This movie is part of Marvel's Phase 6 lineup, which started with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and wraps up with two Avengers blockbusters through 2027.

Expect more story connections across the MCU as these movies roll out.

```