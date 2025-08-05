'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' release date, cast, plot—details
Marvel's next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, lands in US theaters on July 31, 2026.
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, but this time he's on his own—no Avengers backup or Stark tech.
Destin Daniel Cretton directs, with Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jon Bernthal (Punisher) joining the cast.
Release strategy and filming updates
Brand New Day will be a theater-only release at launch—no streaming or digital date has been announced yet.
Filming kicked off in August 2024.
Holland also teased a fresh Spidey suit with a bold chest emblem inspired by the comics.
'Brand New Day' and Marvel's Phase 6
This movie is part of Marvel's Phase 6 lineup, which started with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and wraps up with two Avengers blockbusters through 2027.
Expect more story connections across the MCU as these movies roll out.
```