'Wednesday' S02 arrives this week: Cast, plot, streaming details
Get ready—Wednesday is back!
Season 2 of the hit Netflix series lands August 6, 2025, split into two parts with four episodes each. Part 2 arrives September 3, 2025.
This season, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy to solve fresh mysteries, face a stalker, and finally tie up those cliffhangers from last time.
When and where to watch the new episodes
All episodes will stream only on Netflix. Part 1 goes live everywhere at once: that's 3:00am ET/12:00am PT in the US, 8:00am BST in the UK, and 12:30pm IST in India.
Season 2 cast and crew
Jenna Ortega leads again as Wednesday, joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her parents. Emma Myers and Isaac Ordonez also return.
Plus—Lady Gaga joins as a Nevermore teacher and even wrote a song for the show called "Dead Dance."
Filming was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.