'Wednesday' S02 arrives this week: Cast, plot, streaming details Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Get ready—Wednesday is back!

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series lands August 6, 2025, split into two parts with four episodes each. Part 2 arrives September 3, 2025.

This season, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy to solve fresh mysteries, face a stalker, and finally tie up those cliffhangers from last time.