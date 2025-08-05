Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of Black Sabbath, passed away at 76 on July 22, 2025.
His death was caused by a heart attack and cardiac arrest, with underlying coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.
He spent his final moments surrounded by family.
Osbourne's legacy and impact on rock music
Born in Birmingham, Osbourne became a global icon as Black Sabbath's lead singer and later as a solo artist.
Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020 and facing ongoing health struggles from past injuries, he kept performing—appearing at Black Sabbath's farewell show just weeks before his passing.
Twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and winner of three Grammys, he inspired generations with his music and resilience.
His bandmates called him not just a pioneer but "a brother," mourning his loss deeply.