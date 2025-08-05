Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

Osbourne's legacy and impact on rock music

Born in Birmingham, Osbourne became a global icon as Black Sabbath's lead singer and later as a solo artist.

Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020 and facing ongoing health struggles from past injuries, he kept performing—appearing at Black Sabbath's farewell show just weeks before his passing.

Twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and winner of three Grammys, he inspired generations with his music and resilience.

His bandmates called him not just a pioneer but "a brother," mourning his loss deeply.