'Jay Kelly': Trailer for George Clooney-Adam Sandler film out now
Netflix just dropped the first trailer for "Jay Kelly," directed by Noah Baumbach.
George Clooney plays Jay, a famous actor who's feeling lost, with Adam Sandler as his longtime manager Ron.
Their trip across Europe pushes them to face old regrets and big questions about who they really are.
The film lands in select theaters November 14 and streams on Netflix December 5.
Trailer leans into film's big themes
The trailer (out August 5) leans into the film's big themes—identity and legacy—with the line, "Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn't know himself."
Expect a mix of laughs and honest moments as Jay and Ron navigate their complicated friendship while figuring out what's next.
Meet the rest of the cast and crew
Alongside Clooney and Sandler, you'll spot Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Emily Mortimer, and Greta Gerwig—Emily Mortimer also co-wrote the script with Baumbach.
Netflix calls it "a heartbreaking comedy," marking another team-up for Baumbach and Gerwig after hits like Frances Ha.