'Jay Kelly': Trailer for George Clooney-Adam Sandler film out now Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for "Jay Kelly," directed by Noah Baumbach.

George Clooney plays Jay, a famous actor who's feeling lost, with Adam Sandler as his longtime manager Ron.

Their trip across Europe pushes them to face old regrets and big questions about who they really are.

The film lands in select theaters November 14 and streams on Netflix December 5.