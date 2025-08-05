'The Malegaon Files' to spotlight 2008 Malegaon blast impact Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

The Malegaon Files is a new film set to dig into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast—a tragic event that took six lives and left 95 injured.

Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Sahil Seth, the movie is still in pre-production but promises to spotlight not just the human impact, but also the political drama and lengthy legal fight that followed.