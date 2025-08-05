Next Article
'The Malegaon Files' to spotlight 2008 Malegaon blast impact
The Malegaon Files is a new film set to dig into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast—a tragic event that took six lives and left 95 injured.
Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Sahil Seth, the movie is still in pre-production but promises to spotlight not just the human impact, but also the political drama and lengthy legal fight that followed.
Film aims to present unfiltered truth
Filming kicks off late 2025 at real locations, with casting still under wraps.
The story draws from court records, investigative reports, and firsthand accounts for authenticity.
Notably, after a 17-year legal battle—including high-profile arrests—the accused were acquitted this July due to lack of solid evidence.
The film aims to unpack these complex events with care and thorough research.