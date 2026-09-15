2026 Emmys: Matthew Rhys scripts history with double win
What's the story
Matthew Rhys has made history at the 2026 Emmy Awards by winning both Lead Actor trophies in comedy and limited series categories. The Welsh actor bagged Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. With this, he became the first male actor to win two lead actor categories in one year!
Career highlights
About 'The Beast in Me,' 'Widow's Bay'
Rhys's first win was for his role as Nile Jarvis in The Beast in Me. He beat out stiff competition from Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), and Oscar Isaac (Beef).
His second win came for his role as Mayor Tom Loftis on Widow's Bay, where he competed against Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
Acceptance speech
Rhys received a standing ovation during his acceptance speech
Rhys received a standing ovation from the audience and thanked his Widow's Bay co-stars, crew, and family during his acceptance speech.
He said, "Obviously my parents, they just kicked me onto a stage at a very early age... Finally, to the great and good people of Wales who were just as much a nurturer as anyone else."
He is now a three-time Emmy winner with eight career nods.
Past achievements
Third Emmy win for Rhys
In 2018, Rhys won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in The Americans.
This series followed Keri Russell and Rhys as Russian spies living undercover in the US during the Cold War.
His latest wins now complete a rare three-category sweep of top acting prizes across drama, comedy, and limited/anthology series categories.
Career beginnings
Career highlights before his historic Emmy wins
Before his Emmy wins, Rhys gained fame for his role as Kevin Walker in ABC's family drama Brothers & Sisters. The series ran for five seasons and ended in 2011.
In 2012, he appeared in the BBC Two adaptation of Charles Dickens's unfinished novel The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
His biggest break came with FX's The Americans, which followed two Soviet spies posing as an ordinary married couple in suburban America alongside Russell from 2013 to 2018.