2026 Emmys: Matthew Rhys scripts history with double win

Rhys's first win was for his role as Nile Jarvis in The Beast in Me. He beat out stiff competition from Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), and Oscar Isaac (Beef).

His second win came for his role as Mayor Tom Loftis on Widow's Bay, where he competed against Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).