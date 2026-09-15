Emmys: Matthew Rhys wins Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series
What's the story
Matthew Rhys has won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in The Beast in Me. The Netflix crime thriller features him as Nile Jarvis, a real estate scion suspected of murdering his first wife. In his acceptance speech, Rhys expressed surprise at winning among several talented actors and thanked his co-star Claire Danes for their collaboration.
Role analysis
What is the show about?
In The Beast in Me, Rhys's character Jarvis engages in a battle of wits with his neighbor Aggie Wiggs, played by Danes.
Despite being polar opposites, their characters are drawn to each other and see reflections of themselves in one another.
Rhys had previously described the series as a "beautiful holy trinity of scribes" and praised the writing and direction by Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Howard Gordon, and Antonio Campos.
Career highlights
Second Emmy win for Rhys
This is Rhys's second Emmy win, with his first in 2018 for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Americans.
He was also nominated in 2017 and 2016. Additionally, he received nominations for Drama Lead Actor in 2021 for HBO's Perry Mason and Comedy Guest Actor in 2017 for Girls.
His latest win at the 78th Emmy Awards could potentially lead to a historic night as he's also nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay.
Additional recognition
Other nominees in the category
The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series were Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), and Oscar Isaac (Beef).
Mariska Hargitay is the host for the Emmy Awards this year.