Emmys: Matthew Rhys wins Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series

In The Beast in Me, Rhys's character Jarvis engages in a battle of wits with his neighbor Aggie Wiggs, played by Danes.

Despite being polar opposites, their characters are drawn to each other and see reflections of themselves in one another.

Rhys had previously described the series as a "beautiful holy trinity of scribes" and praised the writing and direction by Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Howard Gordon, and Antonio Campos.