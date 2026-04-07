'Maul - Shadow Lord' premieres April 6 2026 on Disney+ Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Heads up, Star Wars fans! The new animated series Maul - Shadow Lord premieres April 6, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar in India and Disney+ everywhere else.

The story follows Darth Maul as he tries to rebuild his criminal empire after the Clone Wars, all while staying under the Empire's radar.