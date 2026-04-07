'Maul - Shadow Lord' premieres April 6 2026 on Disney+
Entertainment
Heads up, Star Wars fans! The new animated series Maul - Shadow Lord premieres April 6, 2026, streaming on JioHotstar in India and Disney+ everywhere else.
The story follows Darth Maul as he tries to rebuild his criminal empire after the Clone Wars, all while staying under the Empire's radar.
Series spotlights Maul's tactical genius
This series digs into what makes Darth Maul tick, showing off his clever strategies and ambition instead of just brute force.
Directed by Brad Rau, it features voices from Sam Witwer, Stephen Stanton, and Wagner Moura.
With writing from Dave Filoni, George Lucas, and Matt Michnovetz, expect a fresh take on Maul's dark side and tactical genius.