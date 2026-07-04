'Max, Min & Meowzaki' to release in India

Adil Hussain's 'Max, Min & Meowzaki' gets India release date

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:44 pm Jul 04, 202604:44 pm

What's the story

The critically acclaimed film Max, Min & Meowzaki will hit Indian theaters on July 24, confirmed Variety. The Hindi-English language feature, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, has been picked up for distribution by Platoon One Films. The film revolves around three generations of men in a family who unexpectedly find themselves single at the same time. It delves into relationships, therapy, family ties, ideologies, sexuality, and the path to healing.