Adil Hussain's 'Max, Min & Meowzaki' gets India release date
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film Max, Min & Meowzaki will hit Indian theaters on July 24, confirmed Variety. The Hindi-English language feature, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, has been picked up for distribution by Platoon One Films. The film revolves around three generations of men in a family who unexpectedly find themselves single at the same time. It delves into relationships, therapy, family ties, ideologies, sexuality, and the path to healing.
International acclaim
The film has won several awards
The film has already made its mark internationally, winning audience awards in Sonoma, San Francisco, and Osaka. It also bagged the Best Feature award at Stuttgart, Cincinnati, Berlin's Indo-German film week, and RIFFA in Canada. Narasimhamurthy is known for his previous directorial A Billion Colour Story, which received critical acclaim. The movie stars Adil Hussain, Nasser, Mandira Bedi, and Nafisa Ali, among others.
Release date
Platoon One backs unique voices in cinema
Shiladitya Bora, the founder of Platoon One Films, said, "Max, Min & Meowzaki reminds us why we go to the movies: to feel something together." He added, "Platoon One Films exists to back singular voices and ensure their work reaches audiences in theaters, as intended."