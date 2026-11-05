'Stranger Things's Maya Hawke leads popular card game's film adaptation
What's the story
Maya Hawke, known for her role in Netflix's Stranger Things, will lead the upcoming film adaptation of Magic: The Gathering. The project is based on the popular trading card game where players engage in battles as wizards called Planeswalkers across a multiverse of fantasy worlds, reported Deadline. However, details about Hawke's character and the plot remain undisclosed.
Crew
Meet the creative team behind the film
The Magic: The Gathering film will reportedly feature an ensemble cast, with Hawke's role being a key one.
She was the first actor approached for the project.
Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment are producing the live-action movie, directed by Matt Johnson (known for BlackBerry and Nirvanna the Band the Show).
Johnson, a longtime fan of Magic: The Gathering, is also writing the screenplay along with Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald.
Career highlights
Hawke's portfolio and upcoming projects
Hawke has been part of several notable projects, including Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.
She also voiced Anxiety in Pixar's Inside Out 2.
Apart from Magic: The Gathering, she will next be seen in Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.