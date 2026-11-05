'Stranger Things's Maya Hawke leads popular card game's film adaptation

The Magic: The Gathering film will reportedly feature an ensemble cast, with Hawke's role being a key one.

She was the first actor approached for the project.

Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment are producing the live-action movie, directed by Matt Johnson (known for BlackBerry and Nirvanna the Band the Show).

Johnson, a longtime fan of Magic: The Gathering, is also writing the screenplay along with Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald.