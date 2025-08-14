'MAYA': 'Matrix' actor narrates trailer of Anand Gandhi's new project
Hugo Weaving (yep, from The Matrix) is the voice behind the trailer for MAYA, a fresh sci-fi fantasy world created by Anand Gandhi and Zain Memon.
The story takes place on planet Neh, where people connect daily to sentient trees called "Maya"—think of them as a living internet that lets everyone share dreamlike experiences.
The vibe mixes ancient myths with high fantasy and some solid science fiction.
Story and universe of 'MAYA'
In MAYA, immortal beings called Divyas collect data from these shared dreams to predict what's next. But things get interesting when one person breaks free from this system, shaking up the status quo.
The universe isn't just limited to stories—there'll be films, games, graphic novels, and immersive experiences too. Plus, the first novel (MAYA: Book One) is dropping soon on Kickstarter.
Trailer and exhibition details
The trailer dropped alongside showcases at Worldcon 2025 in Seattle and the IFBE Mumbai architecture exhibition (August 14-17).
At Worldcon, Gandhi introduced MAYA to global sci-fi fans.
In Mumbai, visitors can check out concept art by Shikha Parmar and Vinu Daniel and catch panel talks with the creators themselves.