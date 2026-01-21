'Mayasabha': Jaaved Jaaferi's psychological thriller drops intriguing trailer Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

The trailer for Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusions is out, teasing a tense story where four people are stuck inside a deserted movie theater, probably by choice, while hunting for 40kg of hidden gold biscuits.

Jaaved Jaaferi leads the cast, and the opening line—"If you want to hide something, keep it in front of people, in the open. Nobody will see it. They won't hear it, no matter how many times you say. Do you know why? Fish are the last to recognize water. My whole life was spent dealing with fish searching for water. "—sets a mysterious vibe.