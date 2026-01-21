'Mayasabha': Jaaved Jaaferi's psychological thriller drops intriguing trailer
The trailer for Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusions is out, teasing a tense story where four people are stuck inside a deserted movie theater, probably by choice, while hunting for 40kg of hidden gold biscuits.
Jaaved Jaaferi leads the cast, and the opening line—"If you want to hide something, keep it in front of people, in the open. Nobody will see it. They won't hear it, no matter how many times you say. Do you know why? Fish are the last to recognize water. My whole life was spent dealing with fish searching for water. "—sets a mysterious vibe.
Suspense, greed, and betrayal take center stage
As things heat up in the trailer, we see Jaaferi's character—a producer—reacting to some unexpected movie successes.
When "gold" is mentioned, there's an awkward silence before things spiral into laughter and tension.
Quick flashes of violence and dark rooms hint at themes of greed and betrayal.
Cast lineup & release date
Alongside Jaaferi, the film features Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad.
Mayasabha hits theaters on January 30, 2026—so if you're into psychological thrillers with twists and mind games, this one might be worth checking out.