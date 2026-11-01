Maythil Radhakrishnan set to receive 2026 Ezhuthachan Award with ₹5L
Entertainment
Malayalam writer Maythil Radhakrishnan is set to receive the 2026 Ezhuthachan Award, Kerala's top literary honor.
Announced by Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh, the award comes with ₹5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.
It's named after Ezhuthachan and given each year for standout contributions to Malayalam literature.
Kerala to expand literary festival
The jury, led by poet K G Sankara Pillai, unanimously praised Radhakrishnan's impact across genres.
The award will be presented in Kozhikode this November.
Plus, Kerala is planning to turn its upcoming literary festival into a larger cultural event, with more art forms included and upgrades coming for the International Film Festival of Kerala.