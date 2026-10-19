McCall reveals cardiovascular disease diagnosis on 'Begin Again' podcast
Entertainment
Former Big Brother UK host Davina McCall has shared that she's been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.
She spoke about it on her podcast, Begin Again, alongside heart attack survivor Louise McGill, with Dr. Sriranjan Rothwell saying, "Cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease is the biggest killer of women worldwide."
McCall recounts recent health battles
This isn't Davina's first health battle. She previously faced breast cancer in 2025 and a rare brain tumor in 2024.
By being open about her experiences, she hopes to raise awareness, especially among women.
As her guest Dr. Sriranjan Rothwell put it, it's time to move past the idea that heart disease is just a men's issue.