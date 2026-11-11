McCartney and Starr reunite at VetsAid Las Vegas Jan 29
Beatles icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are teaming up again for a one-night-only performance at Joe Walsh's VetsAid festival on January 29, 2027, in Las Vegas.
Expect some surprise guests and a setlist that's sure to get fans excited.
Tickets drop November 13 via AXS.
VetsAid raises funds for veterans
VetsAid isn't just about the music: it raises money for veterans' charities, so every ticket supports a good cause.
This will be McCartney and Starr's first time sharing the stage since their 2024 London reunion, following recent collaborations like "Now and Then."
The lineup also features The Killers, St Vincent, The War on Drugs, and more, plus founder Joe Walsh promises an unforgettable night for everyone.