McCartney performs Beatles classic at Swift-Kelce wedding on July 3
Entertainment
At Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding on July 3, 2026, Paul McCartney wowed everyone by performing "I Want to Hold Your Hand," his first live version of the song in over 60 years.
The special moment happened at Madison Square Garden after Swift herself requested the song, and McCartney even joked about doing a duet with her for Kelce.
Nicks performs and Kelce sings
The celebration featured iconic performances from Swift's mentor, Stevie Nicks, and even saw Travis Kelce showing off his singing skills.
The event highlighted the close bonds between these artists, making it a true tribute to music, friendship, and the couple's shared love for unforgettable moments.