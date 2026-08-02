McCollum and Ray welcome 2nd son Rocker on July 30
Entertainment
Country star Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie just welcomed their second baby boy, Rocker Tommy Light McCollum, on July 30.
The couple shared their excitement on Instagram, saying, "THANK YOU JESUS for another healthy baby boy! we are so in love with our little fam! mom & dad x 2 here we gooooooo!"
McCollum postpones shows shares newborn photos
Parker and Hallie Ray posted adorable photos of their older son Major meeting his new baby brother for the first time.
They had announced the pregnancy last December with a festive "McCollum party of 4 next Christmas!!!!" pic.
To be there for his growing family, Parker postponed some concerts: Kansas City and Omaha fans can catch the rescheduled shows in September, with all tickets still valid.