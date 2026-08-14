Did Matthew McConaughey actually turn down 'Titanic' role?

McConaughey said, "I've been told many times, 'Hey, I can't believe you turned down Titanic.'"

"I'm like, 'I didn't turn down Titanic. And they're like, '[director James] Cameron said [that],' and I said, 'I never got offered that part.'"

"And if I did, I need to find that agent. That agent owes me money."

"The truth is, I never got offered that."