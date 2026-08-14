Did Matthew McConaughey actually turn down 'Titanic' role?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has denied claims that he turned down the lead role in James Cameron's Titanic. The role of Jack Dawson was famously played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who shot to stardom with this film. In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, McConaughey said he never received an offer for the part despite what others have said.
Statement
'I've been told many times...'
McConaughey said, "I've been told many times, 'Hey, I can't believe you turned down Titanic.'"
"I'm like, 'I didn't turn down Titanic. And they're like, '[director James] Cameron said [that],' and I said, 'I never got offered that part.'"
"And if I did, I need to find that agent. That agent owes me money."
"The truth is, I never got offered that."
Audition experience
He auditioned for the film, though
Despite not being offered the role, McConaughey revealed that he auditioned for it.
He recalled, "I did have a great, what I thought was a great audition. The producers were there. I had it with Kate [Winslet]."
"Um, I walked out of there feeling like, 'I think I got that role.' And did not."
Accent controversy
He lost role due to Southern accent?
Despite his impressive audition, McConaughey lost the role due to his Southern accent.
In producer Jon Landau's memoir, he wrote that Winslet was "taken with Matthew, his presence and charm," but Cameron wasn't impressed by the accent.
Cameron suggested McConaughey try a different approach, but the actor refused. "No. That was pretty good. Thanks," he reportedly told Cameron.