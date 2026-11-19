McGregor gives 400 staff November 19 off for GTA VI
Conor McGregor is giving all 400 of his employees November 19 off to celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Sharing the news on X, he encouraged everyone to "Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss, Conor McGregor Snr."
It's a fun nod to how big this game is for fans everywhere.
GTA VI introduces Jason and Lucia
GTA VI drops November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, taking players back to Vice City with new characters Jason and Lucia caught up in a criminal plot.
This is the first new GTA in 13 years, so excitement is sky-high among gamers, and even bosses like McGregor are joining in.