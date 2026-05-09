McIlroy credits ritual for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo
Entertainment
Golf champion Rory McIlroy just shared how he ended up with a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside his wife Erica Stoll.
Turns out, watching the original movie the night before The Players Championship was one of his secrets to success, and after he won the 2025 Players Championship, director David Frankel got wind of it and the team reached out to invite him to the sequel.
McIlroy says acting not for him
McIlroy asked if Erica could join him on screen, and producers were all for it.
The couple filmed their scene in New York in just one day, which McIlroy called "the most unbelievable experience."
Even after this and a recent Happy Gilmore 2 cameo, he laughed that acting isn't his thing. He's sticking to winning golf tournaments.