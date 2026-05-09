McIlroy credits ritual for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cameo Entertainment May 09, 2026

Golf champion Rory McIlroy just shared how he ended up with a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside his wife Erica Stoll.

Turns out, watching the original movie the night before The Players Championship was one of his secrets to success, and after he won the 2025 Players Championship, director David Frankel got wind of it and the team reached out to invite him to the sequel.