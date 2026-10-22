McKnight announces pregnancy with 2nd child in TikTok picnic
Brooklyn McKnight, known for her YouTube channel with twin sister Bailey, just shared she's pregnant with her second child.
She and husband Dakota Blackburn made the announcement in a sweet TikTok picnic video featuring sonogram pictures, and even their son Archer (born January 2025) joined in by adding an apple to a basket to welcome the new sibling.
McKnight twins to share both journeys
Brooklyn and Bailey have been creating content together since 2010; now with over 7 million subscribers.
Their mom Mindy celebrated the news but also mentioned Bailey's ongoing fertility struggles.
Brooklyn reassured fans that she'll keep sharing both her journey and Bailey's on their channel, saying she wants everyone "I do think that is kind of what draws people into our content sometimes is that there are two perspectives. There are kind of two people and two lives being lived on one account," so expect plenty of variety ahead.