McNaught celebrates son Obi cancer-free 1 year after diagnosis
Entertainment
Australian model Erin McNaught is celebrating a big milestone: her son Obi has been cancer-free for one year.
Diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in June 2025, Obi went through major surgery last June and has been getting regular check-ups ever since.
McNaught details Obi's surgery, 4 transfusions
On Instagram, McNaught posted photos of Obi's journey, from his first MRI to his tough surgery and recovery.
She shared how challenging the process was, mentioning Obi needed four blood transfusions during an operation that took more than six hours.
Grateful for her son's progress, she encouraged followers to support children's health charities and ended with a sweet video of 19-month-old Obi spotting a helicopter, looking happy and healthy.