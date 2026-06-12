McNaught celebrates son Obi cancer-free 1 year after diagnosis

McNaught details Obi's surgery, 4 transfusions

On Instagram, McNaught posted photos of Obi's journey, from his first MRI to his tough surgery and recovery.

She shared how challenging the process was, mentioning Obi needed four blood transfusions during an operation that took more than six hours.

Grateful for her son's progress, she encouraged followers to support children's health charities and ended with a sweet video of 19-month-old Obi spotting a helicopter, looking happy and healthy.