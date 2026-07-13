Actor Medha Manjrekar reveals cancer diagnosis: 'Never walked alone...'
What's the story
Medha Manjrekar, a Marathi actor-producer and the wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has been diagnosed with cancer. The 58-year-old actor revealed her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post recently. She spoke about her journey through the illness, emphasizing the importance of support from loved ones during this challenging time.
Support system
'That was God's way of holding my hand'
In her post, Manjrekar reflected on her treatment journey and expressed gratitude for the people who stood by her.
She wrote, "I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn't take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me."
"Looking back, I know those weren't coincidences. That was God's way of holding my hand."
Life lessons
Manjrekar's spiritual take on her illness
Manjrekar further wrote, "During this journey, I realized that God doesn't always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends."
"My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat, it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, 'Why me?' and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose."
Acknowledgments
Special thanks to daughters, husband
Manjrekar also penned an emotional note for her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale, thanking them for their support. She wrote, "Thank you for holding mine."
She also thanked her husband Mahesh for being there during this difficult time. The actor further thanked her family and close friends who supported her throughout the treatment.
"Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone... And then there was my tribe..."
Industry response
Marathi film industry extends support to Manjrekar
Manjrekar, who has been largely absent from social media in recent months, received an outpouring of support from the Marathi film industry after her post went viral.
Actors Swwapnil Joshi, Neena Kulkarni, and Nehha Pendse were among those who wished her a speedy recovery.
Manjrekar is known for her work in several acclaimed Marathi films as well as a few Hindi movies.