'Border 2's Medha to co-star with Ahan Shetty in 'Sanki'

The source further revealed, "When the script of Sanki was narrated, she knew this was the big one she was looking for."

"For the last two months, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character."

"Medha plays Ahan's love interest in the film, and the role is something she has always looked out for; it's laced with romance, intensity, and a big dose of action."