'Border 2's Medha to co-star with Ahan Shetty in 'Sanki'
What's the story
Medha Rana, who rose to fame with Border 2 (2026), has been roped in for the upcoming action-love story Sanki. The movie, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and starring Ahan Shetty, is currently being shot in Bhopal. A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Rana was drawn to the script of Sanki after her successful stint in Border 2.
Role details
'Medha has been a part of intense preparations'
The source further revealed, "When the script of Sanki was narrated, she knew this was the big one she was looking for."
"For the last two months, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character."
"Medha plays Ahan's love interest in the film, and the role is something she has always looked out for; it's laced with romance, intensity, and a big dose of action."
Cast reunion
More on Rana and Shetty's reunion
Rana's casting in Sanki marks another reunion with Shetty.
The source added, "The casting of Ahan and Medha worked wonders in Border 2 even though they were cast alongside different actors."
"Now that they're paired opposite each other, it's nothing short of fireworks on screen."
Sanki is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions, and Pals & Peers Entertainment.