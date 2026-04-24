Medha Shankr gushes about 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' co-star Avinash

Relationship views

On modern relationships

In another interview with IMDb, when asked about their views on modern relationships, both actors agreed that they are challenging. Tiwary said, "I'll give you a stat I read somewhere that the marriage percentage has fallen down by almost 28% in this country, which was absolutely known for celebrating weddings and stuff like that." He added, "Our film kind of touches upon it. And then also the fact that eventually love triumphs over all the rational that we may have."