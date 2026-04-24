Medha Shankr gushes about 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' co-star Avinash
What's the story
Medha Shankr, who rose to fame with 12th Fail (2023), is gearing up for her next film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she opened up about her decision to join the project and praised her co-star Avinash Tiwary. "Avinash was a big part, of course, [in my saying yes]. But I was also sold on the script." "Prasshant (Jha)...is so animated when he gives a narration...It's a wholesome film with romance, drama, and comedy."
Relationship views
On modern relationships
In another interview with IMDb, when asked about their views on modern relationships, both actors agreed that they are challenging. Tiwary said, "I'll give you a stat I read somewhere that the marriage percentage has fallen down by almost 28% in this country, which was absolutely known for celebrating weddings and stuff like that." He added, "Our film kind of touches upon it. And then also the fact that eventually love triumphs over all the rational that we may have."
Fan moment
'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' out now!
Shankr also revealed her pride in being an "OG Laila Majnu fan," referring to Tiwary's film. She told Mid-Day, "I'm an OG Laila Majnu fan, by the way. I take full pride." "I watched the film twice in a theater. Nobody else did. Not even these guys." Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, released on Friday, explores the lives of two individuals from different backgrounds who navigate love and relationships together.