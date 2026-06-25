Meena Kumari's personal letters, diary entries to shape biopic: Director

Casting news

Casting for the film is currently pending

With the script locked, the next step for Malhotra is casting. He said, "We have finished the scripting and are working toward the casting. The project will hopefully roll by the year-end." While Kiara Advani's name has been frequently linked to Kumari's role, Malhotra clarified that nothing has been finalized yet. "Till it's not locked, it's not locked. It's [how] the business is," he said.