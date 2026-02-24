Meerra Chopra shares 'scary' Uber ride experience, sparks debate Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Actor Meerra Chopra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a "massively scary" early morning Uber ride.

She booked a six-hour cab but got out after just 20 minutes, describing the car as "Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car," and saying the driver was nearly falling asleep at the wheel.

Despite leaving early, she was still charged for the full booking.