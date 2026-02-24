Meerra Chopra shares 'scary' Uber ride experience, sparks debate
Entertainment
Actor Meerra Chopra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a "massively scary" early morning Uber ride.
She booked a six-hour cab but got out after just 20 minutes, describing the car as "Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car," and saying the driver was nearly falling asleep at the wheel.
Despite leaving early, she was still charged for the full booking.
Actor calls for Uber India's license to be paused
Chopra's post quickly struck a chord online, with many users sharing their own safety concerns about Uber rides.
She mentioned this wasn't her first bad experience and suggested that Uber India's license should be paused until they improve their standards.
The conversation has put fresh focus on ride-hailing safety and what companies owe their passengers.