'Meesha' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast

Plot, cast, crew of 'Meesha'

Directed by Emcy Joseph (of "Vikruthi" fame), "Meesha" follows forest officer Midhun as he invites old friends for a feast—only to stir up past tensions.

The film dives into trust issues and ambition, set against the backdrop of a tense deer hunt.

While it didn't break box office records, viewers have praised its engaging plot and strong performances from the cast, including Haslee, Jeo Baby, Unni Lal, Srikanth Murali, and Sudhy Kopa.