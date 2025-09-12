'Meesha' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast
Looking for a fresh thriller to stream? "Meesha," a Malayalam film starring Tamil actors Kathir and Hakim Shahjahan, just dropped on Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium, and Manorama Max.
Released online on September 12, 2025 (a month after its theatrical run), you can watch it in Malayalam with English subtitles or available to stream in Tamil.
Plot, cast, crew of 'Meesha'
Directed by Emcy Joseph (of "Vikruthi" fame), "Meesha" follows forest officer Midhun as he invites old friends for a feast—only to stir up past tensions.
The film dives into trust issues and ambition, set against the backdrop of a tense deer hunt.
While it didn't break box office records, viewers have praised its engaging plot and strong performances from the cast, including Haslee, Jeo Baby, Unni Lal, Srikanth Murali, and Sudhy Kopa.