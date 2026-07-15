Meet Himesh Patel, the Indian-origin actor in 'The Odyssey' 

Patel was born on October 13, 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire. His parents are both Indian Gujarati Hindus who ran a newsagent's shop in Cambridgeshire.

His mother was born in Zambia while his father was born in Kenya.

The 35-year-old grew up speaking Gujarati and attended Prince William School in Oundle, Northamptonshire.

He showed an early interest in acting by impersonating his favorite TV and film characters as a child.