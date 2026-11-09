Who's Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan? All about his singing debut
What's the story
Nevaan Nigam, the 19-year-old son of renowned singer Sonu Nigam and Madhurima Nigam, has made his singing debut with a single titled Slide. The track was released on YouTube on November 6, 2026. Nigam was born on July 25, 2007, and grew up in Dubai, where he completed his schooling. He is also the grandson of Agam Kumar Nigam, a famous singer known for reviving classic songs originally sung by legends like Mohammad Rafi and Mukesh.
Early exposure
Nigam was exposed to music at a young age
Nigam was exposed to music at a young age, often accompanying his father to concerts.
Sonu revealed that Nigam recorded the popular track Kolaveri Di in a studio when he was just four years old.
Despite his early start, Nigam chose not to grow up in the limelight and instead focused on honing his skills and interests.
He has also undergone a significant physical transformation over the years, per reports.
Debut song
'Slide' features a time-travel narrative
Nigam's debut song, Slide, features an interesting time-travel storyline.
The YouTube description of the short film reveals that it follows a scientist who gets stuck in various time periods after losing a special watch and glove that help power his time machine.
As he travels through different eras, he meets a girl and takes her along on his adventures.
The track plays in the background as the scientist serenades her during their journey.
Emotional post
What Sonu shared about Nigam's debut
Sonu shared his glee regarding Nigam's debut.
He wrote, "On this auspicious...occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of music...to explore his own horizons."
"From someone who was extremely shy to sing in front of his own father, to someone who's practicing the vocal exercises taught to him by his brilliant vocal coach 16 hours a day...Nevaan has truly made our family very very thankful and happy, (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)!"
Career concerns
When Sonu didn't want Nigam to be a singer
Interestingly, in 2020, Sonu had expressed his reservations about Nigam pursuing a singing career in India.
Speaking to Times Now, he said, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country."
At that time, the teenager was living in Dubai and was also interested in gaming.
Despite his father's initial concerns, Nigam has now taken the plunge into the music industry.