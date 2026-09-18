Who is Phoebe Dynevor's husband, actor Cameron Fuller?

Fuller, who graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in theater in 2017, has acted in several shows including Insecure, Into the Dark, and The Goldbergs.

He is best known for his role on The Last Ship.

As a producer, Fuller has worked on The Astronaut (2025), Drop (2025), and Wishful Thinking (2026).

He also ran a YouTube channel with actor Gregg Sulkin where they did challenges and shared vlogs.