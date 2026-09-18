Who is Phoebe Dynevor's husband, actor Cameron Fuller?
What's the story
Actor Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently announced her marriage to fellow actor Cameron Fuller. The couple met at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 and got engaged in May 2024. On Thursday, Dynevor shared two romantic photos from their wedding day on Instagram with the caption "Married my best friend." Fuller also posted pictures from their wedding day on his Instagram account.
Professional journey
Fuller's acting and producing career
Fuller, who graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in theater in 2017, has acted in several shows including Insecure, Into the Dark, and The Goldbergs.
He is best known for his role on The Last Ship.
As a producer, Fuller has worked on The Astronaut (2025), Drop (2025), and Wishful Thinking (2026).
He also ran a YouTube channel with actor Gregg Sulkin where they did challenges and shared vlogs.
Family background
His father is Hollywood producer Brad Fuller
Fuller's father, Brad Fuller, is a Hollywood producer known for his work on several notable horror films, including The Purge and A Quiet Place.
Fuller has often paid tribute to his father's work on social media.
In 2018, he posted a photo with his dad and John Krasinski after the premiere of A Quiet Place, captioning it "No words can even describe how proud I am of my dad."
Love story
Timeline of Dynevor and Fuller's relationship
Dynevor and Fuller were spotted together in March 2023, sparking romance rumors.
In May 2024, Dynevor sparked engagement rumors by wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Met Gala.
The couple tied the knot in September 2026 at a private chateau in Provence, France, reported British Vogue.
Dynevor wore a custom-designed gown by Nicolas Ghesquière that took "600 hours" to create.