'The Traitors' S02: Contestants list, premiere date, OTT platform

The lineup includes actors Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Harman Singha, and Krystle D'Souza. Social media stars Abhishek Malhan and Shahneel Gill (cricketer Shubman Gill's sister) are also part of the show.

Other notable participants are reality show champion-comedian Munawar Faruqui, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, and mentalist Karan Singh.

Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame is joining, too.

The show was filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year.