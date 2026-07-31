'The Traitors' S02: Contestants list, premiere date, OTT platform
What's the story
The second season of the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to premiere on August 13. The show will feature 21 contestants from diverse backgrounds such as Bollywood, television, social media, music, food, and business. Here are the participants who will be seen competing against each other in this thrilling game of deception and strategy.
Contestants
Check out the list of contestants
The lineup includes actors Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Harman Singha, and Krystle D'Souza. Social media stars Abhishek Malhan and Shahneel Gill (cricketer Shubman Gill's sister) are also part of the show.
Other notable participants are reality show champion-comedian Munawar Faruqui, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, and mentalist Karan Singh.
Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame is joining, too.
The show was filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year.
Additional participants
More contestants from different fields
Veteran actor Dalip Tahil will join along with actor Rhea Chakraborty and comedian-influencer Aditya Kulshreshtha aka Kullu.
The second season of The Traitors also features reality television contestant Soundous Moufakir and content creator Ansh Chopra, private detective Tanya Puri, rapper Ikka, fashion and beauty creator Rida Tharana, and actor Sahil Salathia.
Joining as the youngest contestant is influencer Prish.
The show is known for its unpredictable twists where alliances can shift rapidly.
Show format
Everything to know about the show
The Traitors is a reality show where contestants must outwit their opponents to win.
The format involves forming alliances, making strategic moves, and deceiving others to stay in the game.
With a diverse group of participants this season, viewers can expect an exciting mix of strategies and tactics as they compete for the ultimate prize.
The show will stream on Thursdays on Amazon Prime Video.