'Meethe Mein Kya Hai' trailer: Netflix promises relatable family drama
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Netflix offering Meethe Mein Kya Hai was released on Wednesday. The slice-of-life drama, directed by debutant Radhika Bansal, features a multi-generational family reunion during the Diwali holidays. The film stars Rohini Hattangadi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Abhay Kaul, and Tarana Raja.
Trailer insights
Many generations come together
The trailer of Meethe Mein Kya Hai offers a peek into the joys and challenges of family life.
It showcases the warmth of festive gatherings, with moments like affectionate hugs, playful teasing, and surprises.
We see views of different generations clashing and an outsider's entry into the madcap family.
It's also a softer option amid the action-packed blockbusters and slapstick comedies that usually rule the festive season.
Release details
Release date and production details
Produced by Ajit Mohan and presented by Utthan Capital, Meethe Mein Kya Hai will be released on Netflix on October 30.
The film is Bansal's directorial debut, who wrote the script in less than three months and stepped onto a film set for the first time as a director, as per India Today.