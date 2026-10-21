'Meethe Mein Kya Hai' trailer: Netflix promises relatable family drama

The trailer of Meethe Mein Kya Hai offers a peek into the joys and challenges of family life.

It showcases the warmth of festive gatherings, with moments like affectionate hugs, playful teasing, and surprises.

We see views of different generations clashing and an outsider's entry into the madcap family.

It's also a softer option amid the action-packed blockbusters and slapstick comedies that usually rule the festive season.