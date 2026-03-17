Megan Fox rocks Oscars afterparty in sheer lingerie set
Entertainment
Megan Fox made waves at the 2026 Oscars afterparty, stepping out in a sheer black lingerie set with a black slip dress and black patent platform heels.
Known for her fearless style, she definitely didn't hold back at the afterparty.
Fox's outfit got people talking online
Fox's outfit got people talking online. Her look drew attention on social media.
Still, Fox seemed totally comfortable and confident despite the mixed opinions.
More on her bold choice
For Fox, fashion has always been about self-expression.
This bold choice wasn't just about turning heads: it sent a message about embracing individuality and body positivity, which she has at times expressed publicly.