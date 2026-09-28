Chiranjeevi to host talk show on Netflix?

On the film front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli.

The movie is being produced by KVN Productions and is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.

He has also completed the shoot of Vishwambara, which will be released soon.

Vassishta directed this film and UV Creations produced it.

The superstar was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.