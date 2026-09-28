Chiranjeevi to host talk show on Netflix?
What's the story
Megastar Chiranjeevi is in talks with Netflix to host a celebrity talk show, reported Telugu 360. This venture will mark his digital debut and is expected to introduce him to a global audience. The discussions are currently ongoing and an official announcement is awaited.
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He will receive a hefty remuneration for this project
The upcoming talk show is expected to feature a range of high-profile guests from the film industry.
Chiranjeevi will reportedly receive a hefty remuneration for this project.
Celebrity talk shows have often proved successful, with Koffee With Karan, The Rana Daggubati Show, Unstoppable with NBK, and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, among others, making waves online.
Film projects
Meanwhile, here's what is happening on his film front
On the film front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli.
The movie is being produced by KVN Productions and is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.
He has also completed the shoot of Vishwambara, which will be released soon.
Vassishta directed this film and UV Creations produced it.
The superstar was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.