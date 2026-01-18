Meghan and Harry call back their old PR firm after another team shakeup
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning to familiar faces for help with their US projects, rehiring crisis PR firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (SSML) after their chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, left in December 2024—marking one of several communications turnovers in recent years.
Instead of finding a new adviser, they're sticking with SSML, who worked with Meghan back in her Suits days.
Why go back to SSML?
SSML has been in the Sussexes's corner since 2017 and played a big part in helping them manage public attention after they stepped away from royal life.
Founder Ken Sunshine even served as an adviser privately.
Now, SSML is teaming up with their internal crew for As Ever and other American ventures.
Meghan's personal ties run deep
Meghan's connection to SSML isn't just professional—she became close friends with Keleigh Thomas Morgan at the firm during her acting career.
Morgan is now a partner at SSML and was on the guest list at Meghan and Harry's wedding.
And while Maines handled Meghan's public relations, it looks like the couple prefers working with people who already know them well.