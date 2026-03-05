Meghan-Harry's Netflix deal in trouble? New projects stuck in limbo
Entertainment
Harry and Meghan's big Netflix partnership is facing trouble as their new projects are stuck in early stages.
Their adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake hasn't found a director or cast, and The Wedding Date is still classed as in development at Netflix.
Industry insiders say they need to deliver fresh content soon to keep the deal alive.
Sources say their relationship with Netflix is still steady
While their tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan was a hit, other shows like Polo didn't land as well. Their Sundance documentary Cookie Queen got good buzz but still needs a distributor.
Despite delays, sources say the couple's relationship with Netflix is steady, and Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever might bring more updates soon.