Meghan Markle praises Prince Harry's WellChild Awards speech on Instagram
Entertainment
Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry a sweet shoutout on Instagram, sharing a video from his appearance at the 2026 WellChild Awards in London.
While Meghan skipped the event to help their children, her post (set to Sam Garrett's "I Believe") made it clear she's still cheering him on as he delivered an emotional speech and spent time with inspiring young awardees.
Prince Harry presents Inspirational Child award
Harry presented the Inspirational Child (4-6) award, celebrating children who face major health challenges with real courage.
The ceremony also marked 20 years of the WellChild Nurse program, which supports families with seriously ill children, a cause close to Harry since 2007.