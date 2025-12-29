Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's 11th publicist resigns after 'final straw' incident

Meredith Maines, the Chief Communications Officer of Archewell Philanthropies for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , has resigned from her position. The news was made official on Friday. Later, a source revealed to Page Six that Maines had resigned before Christmas but would remain with the company until the new year to ensure a smooth transition. This marks the 11th publicist to leave their role in five years.

Resignation reason Maines's resignation linked to Kardashian birthday photo controversy The source also revealed that the recent drama involving the Kardashians was the "final straw" for Maines. The incident in question took place at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November, where Harry and Markle were seen mingling with A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Bill Gates, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Tyler Perry, and Mark Zuckerberg. However, after the event, Kardashian and Jenner allegedly posted pictures with the couple without their approval, and later deleted them from Instagram after the drama.

Public backlash 'So tacky' and 'overshadowing': Reactions to Sussexes's party appearance Following their appearance at the party, insiders close to the royal family were quoted by Page Six as saying that Harry and Markle's presence was "so tacky." One insider said, "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family." "These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy."

Staff turnover Maines's departure follows other high-profile exits from Sussexes's team Maines, who joined the Sussexes in January 2025, is not the first high-profile staff member to leave their team. The couple also parted ways with Method Communications, their external PR firm based in the US, after just seven months. A spokesperson for Archewell said, "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell." "The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."

Future plans New agency to handle Sussexes's US press operations Despite the recent departures, a new agency has already been chosen to manage the Sussexes's US press operations. However, it seems they won't be hiring another Chief Communications Officer (CCO). Instead, they'll rely on Liam Maguire, their communications director for the UK and Europe. Maines's departure adds to a list of aides who have left quickly, including Ashley Hansen and Emily Robinson.