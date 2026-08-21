Meghan Markle could return to acting amid UK move?

Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the US legal drama Suits, which she starred in for seven seasons. She last appeared on the show in 2018.

After marrying Prince Harry, she put her acting career on hold but described it as "a new challenge" rather than a sacrifice.

Meanwhile, it was reported that she will make her acting comeback with a cameo in Close Personal Friends, a comedy featuring Lily Collins and Brie Larson.