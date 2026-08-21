Meghan Markle could return to acting amid UK move?
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may be planning a return to acting once she and Prince Harry move back to the United Kingdom, reported News.com.au. Sources close to the couple have reportedly not denied rumors that Markle has been offered a role in an upcoming project. The news comes as they prepare for their relocation before the end of August, with their children starting school in September.
Career highlights
Markle's acting career
Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the US legal drama Suits, which she starred in for seven seasons. She last appeared on the show in 2018.
After marrying Prince Harry, she put her acting career on hold but described it as "a new challenge" rather than a sacrifice.
Meanwhile, it was reported that she will make her acting comeback with a cameo in Close Personal Friends, a comedy featuring Lily Collins and Brie Larson.
Relocation details
Harry and Markle's move to the UK
The couple is set to move to a private, non-royal residence in the UK.
Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are enrolled to start school in September.
The decision comes after a family visit in July, where they saw King Charles III at his Highgrove home.
The King was reportedly unaware of their move until recently but welcomes the opportunity to spend more time with them privately.