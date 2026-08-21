Harry, Meghan Markle looking for UK house near King Charles
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a new home in the Cotswolds, a rural area near King Charles III's Highgrove House, reported Page Six. The Duke of Sussex is familiar with the region as he spent much of his childhood there. Royal commentator Tom Sykes revealed to the outlet, "I was told by a friend of Harry's earlier this year that he was going to go house hunting and potentially in the Cotswolds near Highgrove."
Family ties
Harry spent his childhood in the Cotswolds
Sykes explained that Harry knows the Cotswolds area "very well," having spent his childhood there with Prince William.
The couple's interest in the Cotswolds is not new; they rented a country home in the region shortly after their 2018 wedding.
A move to this affluent area would put some distance between them and Windsor, where William and Kate Middleton live.
Relocation reasons
Harry, Markle moving back to UK for 'extended period'
Harry and Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom for an "extended period" at the end of this month.
The decision is said to be motivated by their desire for Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to spend more time with their royal family.
Meanwhile, Charles was informed about their move on August 16.
Family rift
Tensions with William remain
Despite the move, tensions between Harry and William remain unresolved.
The brothers have been estranged since Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Their relationship soured further after several interviews and Harry's memoir Spare in 2023.
However, there are signs of reconciliation between Harry and Charles as they reunited last month after years.