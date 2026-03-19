Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse of Archie, Lilibet
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just dropped a sweet Instagram video from her Montecito home, featuring her kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Archie pops into the frame with tons of energy, while little Lilibet quietly chats with Meghan during a cozy flower arranging session.
The post also promotes Meghan's lifestyle brand
The post isn't just about family moments. It also spotlights Meghan's lifestyle brand, As ever.
On the same day, As ever launched The Garden Tea Bloom Box with High Camp Supply.
For $255, you get gardenias, peonies, herbal tea, and honey, all inspired by Meghan's love for flowers (which started back at Archie's baby shower) and nodding to her wedding bouquet vibes.