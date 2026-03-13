Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to children's hospital in LA

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, made an unexpected visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Thursday. The 44-year-old royal participated in a watercolor painting session with young patients and later interacted with those who were confined to their beds. Her visit was part of CHLA's month-long Make March Matter campaign, which aims to raise funds for sick and critically injured children.

Fundraising initiative What is the 'Make March Matter' campaign? The Make March Matter campaign is an annual fundraising initiative that brings together celebrities, businesses, and the community to support CHLA's mission. "Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, research, and innovation that happens at CHLA every day for the last 125 years," CHLA said in a statement.

Past engagement Markle's previous visit to CHLA This isn't Markle's first visit to CHLA. She had previously visited the hospital in 2024 to lead a Literally Healing session. During this session, she read books like Rosie the Riveter and Pete the Cat to the children, who were seen laughing and singing along. She also assisted them with STEAM activities related to each book.

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