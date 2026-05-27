Meghan Markle's Lilibet selfie sparks criticism before online safety speech
Entertainment
Meghan Markle posted a selfie with her daughter Lilibet on Instagram, calling her "Mama's little helper."
The cute moment sparked controversy because it came just before Markle gave a speech in Switzerland about the dangers of social media for kids.
Critics cite hypocrisy, Markle silent
Some people saw the post as hypocritical, pointing out that sharing Lilibet's photo doesn't quite match Markle's push for online child safety.
TalkTV anchor Samara Gill called it "tone-deaf," while journalist Tom Sykes said it was "boastful" since Lilibet is too young to consent.
So far, Meghan hasn't responded to the criticism.