Meghan Markle's Lilibet selfie sparks criticism before online safety speech

Critics cite hypocrisy, Markle silent

Some people saw the post as hypocritical, pointing out that sharing Lilibet's photo doesn't quite match Markle's push for online child safety.

TalkTV anchor Samara Gill called it "tone-deaf," while journalist Tom Sykes said it was "boastful" since Lilibet is too young to consent.

So far, Meghan hasn't responded to the criticism.