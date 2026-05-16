Mehta debuts 'Khana Dil Se' 1st Indian AI cooking show
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta just launched Khana Dil Se, the first Indian cooking show powered by AI, streaming free on the Terribly Tiny YouTube channel.
The 10-minute debut mixes recipes with stories and memories, making food feel personal and relatable.
Episode highlights 'Undhiyu' koli harvest traditions
The opening episode spotlights Undhiyu, a classic Gujarati dish, while diving into the Koli community's harvest traditions.
With Galleri5's AI tech and Chef Shamsher Ahmed on board, the show blends new-school innovation with old-school flavors, plus a bit of nostalgia for good measure.