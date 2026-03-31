Mehta denies propaganda as 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1000cr box office
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just smashed past the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office. While fans have packed theaters, some people are calling out the film for alleged propaganda.
Hirav Mehta, who plays a Baloch gang member, pushed back on these claims. He says the movie is really about showing how terrorism hurts innocent lives and isn't aimed at any specific group.
Mehta rose from influencer to actor
Mehta's journey is pretty interesting: he started as a fitness influencer before acting alongside stars like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.
On social media, he connects with a huge crowd: his main Instagram has about 65,000 followers and his fitness page "Muscle Mehta" boasts over 1.9 million fans.