Mehta denies propaganda as 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1000cr box office Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just smashed past the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office. While fans have packed theaters, some people are calling out the film for alleged propaganda.

Hirav Mehta, who plays a Baloch gang member, pushed back on these claims. He says the movie is really about showing how terrorism hurts innocent lives and isn't aimed at any specific group.